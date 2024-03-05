Michigan Taiwan office to bring fruitful collaboration: Tsai

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 5 (CNA) An office established by the state of Michigan in Taiwan should lead to closer bilateral exchanges and bring fruitful results, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Tuesday during a meeting with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer is visiting Taiwan for the second time since September 2023, when she announced her state would open the Michigan Taiwan Office on March 4.

In welcoming the governor, Tsai praised Michigan as a "global hub" for the automotive industry and a place where many Taiwanese auto parts businesses have chosen to invest.

In recent years, Taiwan and Michigan have also signed an MOU on economic and trade cooperation to deepen bilateral ties, she said.

"With Michigan's automotive and semiconductor sectors and expertise in microelectronics research and Taiwan's electric vehicle and semiconductor supply chains," the two sides can establish secure supply chains and industrial clusters, Tsai said.

"Through the newly established trade office we hope to see even more fruitful collaboration between Taiwan and Michigan," the president said.

Whitmer, meanwhile, praised Tsai, who will be stepping down as president in May after serving two four-year terms, for her achievements in office, among them the strengthening of U.S.-Taiwan relations, "which we all agree are growing closer every day."

She also praised Taiwan's people for carrying out an "orderly and transparent election," calling it a true testament to the strength of Taiwan's democracy.

She was referring to Taiwan's presidential and legislative elections held on Jan. 13 that saw Tsai's ruling Democratic Progressive Party candidate, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), being elected as her successor.

Whitmer said her administration and Michigan's people "view the free exchange of goods and services, cooperative investment and students of all ages as essential to our relationship, as these all strengthen the bonds between Taiwan and the U.S."

"We are excited to announce the opening of a State of Michigan Taiwan office. The office will further strengthen the economic and cultural ties between Taiwan and Michigan," she said.

Whitmer's delegation arrived in Taiwan on Monday for a two-day visit. She opened the Michigan office in Taipei during a ceremony joined by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

They will leave Taipei later Tuesday for Seoul, the second and final leg of what her office has described as "a five-day investment mission in Taiwan and South Korea."

Aside from meeting with Tsai and President-elect Lai, Whitmer also announced Monday three investment projects by Taiwanese companies in Michigan and met with such companies as Delta Electronics and AUO Corp.

The new Michigan Taiwan Office will focus on securing investment in the automotive, semiconductor, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing sectors to create good-paying jobs and bring critical supply chains to Michigan, according to the governor's office.