Taipei civil defense drill simulates wartime scenarios

Taipei, Jan. 27 (CNA) More than 100 Taiwanese attended a civil defense drill in Taipei on Saturday that simulated hostile wartime environments, preparing themselves for a potential conflict in the Taiwan Strait.

The drill was held by the privately run Kuma Academy in a quiet plaza in Taipei Expo Park, and only people who had previously taken a class at the academy were allowed to participate.

Among the scenarios simulated were an air raid, a blast, and gunshots fired in public, and covered a range of skills, from taking shelter to evacuating and giving first aid.

A drill participant takes shelter during a war simulation in Taipei Saturday. CNA photo Jan. 27, 2024

Drill participants enact a real life wartime response situation in Taipei Saturday. CNA photo Jan. 27, 2024

One participant, identified simply as Owen, said he signed up with the intent to practice what he had learned at the academy and better prepare himself for a natural disaster.

Asked about the premise of the drill and whether he believed Taiwan could become embroiled in a war, Owen said the possibility could not be ignored.

"Did you see 911 coming? You never know when an emergency will happen," he said.

Chen Ying (陳盈), an instructor at the academy, said the drills were aimed at simulating real-life scenarios to give students hands-on experience practicing what they learned in class and the ability to teach those skills to their families.

Academy CEO Chu Fu-ming (朱福銘) said staying safe was the best support civilians could give their country in a war.

"Our training programs cover first aid, responding to air raid sirens, and evacuation, all of which are targeted at ensuring personal safety, which is the most direct and tangible contribution to the country," Chu said.

Drill participants enact a real life wartime response situation in Taipei Saturday. CNA photo Jan. 27, 2024

A drill participant performs CPR to another next to a fake severed lake to stimulate a real life wartime response situation in Taipei Saturday. CNA photo Jan. 27, 2024

According to Chu, that is also the prerequisite for the continued stable operation of a society in wartime, which is the ultimate goal of civil defense.

Aaron Huang (黃庭安), the academy's brand manager, told CNA that the 100 slots for Saturday's drills were quickly snatched up shortly after registration began, and each participant was allowed to take an extra participant for free.

The academy hopes to organize more outdoor drills in the future, he said.