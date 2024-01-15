President Tsai, politicians mourn former DPP Chairman Shih Ming-teh

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 15 (CNA) President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other political figures in Taiwan on Monday mourned the passing of former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chairman Shih Ming-teh (施明德).

Shih, one of the main leaders of Taiwan's democracy movement, died at the age of 83 on Monday after battling cancer for years.

In a Facebook post, Tsai described Shih as a pioneer of democracy and human rights who devoted himself to the democratic movement during Taiwan's authoritarian period.

Taiwan has navigated through periods of political party bans and newspaper restrictions, culminating in the recent eighth direct election of the president by the people, said Tsai, who visited Shih in hospital on Sunday.

Tsai expressed gratitude to Shih for his dedication, stating that the country's people would "consolidate all our endeavors and persist in building a better Taiwan."

Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), who won Taiwan's presidential election on Saturday, also paid tribute to Shih's contributions and legacy on Facebook.

"Former Chairman Shih was a trailblazer for democracy, a staunch defender of human rights, and a wise and courageous politician," Lai said.

Shih, who dedicated his life and career to the advancement of human rights in Taiwan, was referred to in some quarters as "the Nelson Mandela of Taiwan."

He was jailed between 1962 and 1977 for sedition after calling for Taiwan's independence from China, and again between 1980 and 1990 for his role in the Kaohsiung Incident.

Shih was chairman of the DPP from 1993 to 1996 and served as a legislator from 1993 to 2002.

Shih split with the party after then-President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) of the DPP became embroiled in several corruption scandals, later leading a mass movement calling for Chen's resignation near the end of 2006.

Shih Ming-teh speaks during a protest campaign in 2006 in Taipei against then President Chen Shui-bian. CNA file photo

Following Shih's death, Chen -- who was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted on corruption and bribery charges in 2010 -- expressed his condolences on social media.

Reflecting on their shared history during the Kaohsiung Incident, Chen said he remembered watching Shih stand strong in front of the military court while serving as his lawyer.

On Dec. 10, 1979, Shih and other opposition leaders held a rally in Kaohsiung to commemorate Human Rights Day and call for democracy in Taiwan. The KMT government cracked down on the demonstration and arrested Shih and the other leaders in what became known as the Kaohsiung Incident.

Chen said Shih had advocated throughout his life that Taiwan should move toward a cabinet system.

"Prophets often tread a lonely path," Chen said, expressing his conviction that, given time, Shih's proposal for Taiwan to adopt a cabinet system would become the mainstream public opinion in Taiwan.

In a statement on Monday, DPP spokesman Chang Chih-hao (張志豪) reflected on the life of the late DPP chairman.

"Even in the face of death threats from the authoritarian government or during periods of imprisonment, his determination never wavered. He consistently stood alongside the people of Taiwan, taking concrete actions to deepen the country's democracy further," Chang said.

The DPP will carry forward Shih's unwavering commitment to democracy and freedom, working for the future of democratic Taiwan, Chang said.

Meanwhile, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安), a member of the KMT, conveyed his condolences on Facebook, saying that Shih stood unwaveringly with the people, irrespective of which party held the reins of power.

Chiang said that Shih had effectively fulfilled a role in monitoring the government, displaying profound compassion for the people residing in this land.

"Chairman Shih has embarked on a distant journey, yet his image will forever linger in our hearts, leaving behind a distinguished chapter in Taiwan's democracy," he added.