Int'l community congratulates Taiwan on elections, eyes more exchanges

Taipei, Jan. 14 (CNA) More foreign government officials and elected representatives congratulated Taiwan on Sunday after the country held elections for its president and legislators, while expressing optimism over further exchanges.

In the presidential election on Jan. 13, Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secured a historic third consecutive presidential term for the party, beating opposition rivals Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) of the Kuomintang (KMT) and Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) of the Taiwan People's Party (TPP).

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it has received congratulations from the leaders of Taiwan's diplomatic allies -- including Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo, Paraguayan President Santiago Peña, and Belizean Prime Minister John Briceño.

In a press release, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa congratulated Taiwan for the smooth implementation of the democratic election and Lai on his victory.

"The Government of Japan will work toward further deepening cooperation and exchanges between Japan and Taiwan, based on its position to maintain a working relationship on a non-governmental basis," Kamikawa said.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a statement in response to media queries on Taiwan's elections, saying Singapore shares a close and longstanding friendship with Taiwan, and will continue to grow that relationship based on its "One China" policy.

The United States congratulated Lai on his victory, and the Taiwanese people for demonstrating the strength of a robust democratic system and electoral process, according to a statement from the Department of State.

"We look forward to working with Dr. Lai and Taiwan's leaders of all parties to advance our shared interests and values, and to further our longstanding unofficial relationship, consistent with U.S. one China policy as guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances," it said.

Gabrielius Landsbergis, the Lithuanian minister of foreign affairs, congratulated Lai on his election in a post on social media platform X, saying "together with the people of Taiwan we celebrate the strength of free and fair democracy. "

Michael Roth, chair of the German federal parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, praised Taiwanese people on X for once again showing how committed they are to liberal democracy.

Meanwhile, Czech Senate President Miloš Vystrčil congratulated the Taiwanese people in a post on X, adding that he hopes Taiwan will continue to develop successfully and remain a prosperous democracy under Lai's leadership.