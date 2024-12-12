Taiwan students win 6 golds at International Science Olympiad

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 12 (CNA) Taiwanese students took home a total of six gold medals at the International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) in Bucharest, Romania Wednesday.

Taiwanese students won the second most medals out of all 52 competing nations at the event for those aged 15 and under held from Dec. 2 to Dec. 11.

Taichung's Fan Yi-yang (范奕揚) was crowned the 10-day Olympiad's "Absolute Winner."

Fan took the title with four other individual accolades on top of his gold medal, including the top spots for practical chemistry and biology tests as well as a theoretical test award and the highest overall score.

According to Fan's statement to local media, he entered the competition not for extra academic credits but for self-improvement and to accomplish something with his peers.

Fan added that while he is uncertain of his career path in the future, he hopes to continue down the path of science and take on occupations that might be in engineering or chemistry to help advance mankind.

The Taiwan delegation to this year's IJSO consisted of six students from Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Chiayi.

According to the Ministry of Education, the participants this year were guaranteed enrollment to the high school of their choice and a NT$200,000 (US$6,150) scholarship.

Taiwan has consistently participated in the Olympiad since its creation in 2004.

While Taiwan took second place behind India this year, the nation had won the "Country Winner" title 12 times since competing at the event.