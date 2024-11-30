CNA president, Taiwan TV host win Asian Television Awards

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 30 (CNA) Central News Agency President Anne Hu Wan-ling (胡婉玲) and Hakka TV's program host Lo I-li (羅亦娌) have won television program presenter recognitions at this year's Asian Television Awards.

Hu, a former vice president at Formosa TV News (FTV), won the Best Current Affairs Presenter accolade for her exclusive interview with former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier this year for FTV's program "News Observation" (新聞觀測站).

Hu attended the award ceremony held in Indonesia Friday evening to receive her accolade.

During her speech, she first thanked her former employer FTV, before sharing her win with CNA.

Hu, who assumed CNA presidency on Nov. 1, said the accolade was an important milestone that is symbolic of her new role with CNA.

The 2024 win was Hu's second recognition by the Singapore-based Asian Television Awards. She had previously won an award in 2010 for leading a team on a program on North Korea following the sinking of the ROKS Cheonan, a Pohang-class corvette of the Republic of Korea Navy.

The incident killed 46 South Korean seamen and is still being disputed to this day.

Aside from Hu, Taiwan's other award won by an individual was the Best Talk Show Host award which went to Lo for hosting Hakka TV's "Uncommon Cuts" (巷弄裡的吉光片羽), a docuseries that covers a plethora of personal stories around Taiwan.

In a statement issued by Hakka TV, Lo said she hoped that her show would encourage the public to pay attention to important issues commonly overlooked, such as mental health and the environment.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Plus' program "The Taipei Tonight Show" won Best Talk Show at the award.

The English interview-based variety program features discussions between the show's host and his guests and features interactive games.