Taiwanese films praised at Toronto International Film Festival

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Toronto, Sept. 15 (CNA) Two Taiwanese films were praised by the organizers of the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), marking the first year two Taiwan-made movies have been featured at the annual festival.

"Daughter's Daughter" (女兒的女兒) and "Dead Talents Society" (鬼才之道) were screened during the prestigious movie festival that was held Sept. 5-15 this year.

Directed by Huang Xi (黃熙), "Daughter's Daughter" received an "Honorable Mention" for leading actress Sylvia Chang's (張艾嘉) performance which was described as "one of her finest."

A scene from the movie "Daughter's Daughter." Photo courtesy of TAICCA

In the awards announcement statement released on Sunday, the jury acknowledged the "exceptional artistry" of Chang's "extremely multilayered portrayal of a conflicted mother."

The film, described by the festival as "emotionally faceted, masterfully assembled," portrays a woman forced to decide what happens to the embryo of her recently-deceased daughter.

At the world premier of the film which took place at the festival on Sept. 12, Chang told the audience that she made many "discoveries" playing the mother in the movie which she has collected into a book called "Daughter" (女兒).

The other Taiwan-made movie shortlisted at the festival, "Dead Talents Society" directed by John Hsu (徐漢強), was the "first runner-up" for the People Choice Award in the "Midnight Madness" program that highlights cult cinema from around the world.

The movie is a "bloody and hilarious supernatural comedy" that follows "a meek and newly dead teen" learning how to haunt the living, according to the festival website.

A scene from the movie "Dead Talents Society." Photo courtesy of TAICCA

The film held its North American premiere on Sept. 6 at midnight.

Pleased by the enthusiastic response at the screening, Hsu said that seeing the audience connecting so much with his movie was a "moment closest to a dream come true" for a director.

The TIFF, now in its 49th year, is "dedicated to presenting the best of international and Canadian cinema and creating transformational experiences for film lovers and creators of all ages and backgrounds," according to its website.

(By Hu Yu-li and Wu Kuan-hsien) Enditem/JT

Source: TIFF Trailers