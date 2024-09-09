Taiwanese cinematographer spotlighted by New York theater

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New York, Sept. 8 (CNA) Taiwanese veteran cinematographer Mark Lee Ping-bing (李屏賓) is being spotlighted by the New York City movie theater, Metrograph, in its film show titled "Daring Motion: The Films of Mark Lee Ping-bing" from Sep. 6-29.

Best known for his collaboration with Taiwanese director Hou Hsiao-hsien (侯孝賢), Lee, 70, is "one of the most formidable cinematographers" and "a genius of the long take with an uncanny ability to coax indelibly composed images out of the most unpromising low-light conditions," according to the event page.

Lee attended the Saturday screening of "Millennium Mambo," a 2001 Taiwanese romantic drama film directed by Hou, after which there was a symposium attended by a full audience that gave him a standing ovation.

After more than 20 years since the movie debuted, Lee spoke about his and Hou's creative process at the symposium.

"Our original aim was having a young heart: a trembling, unstable heart. So, we chose camerawork in which everyone can feel instability, with tight images, a very unclear future and expectations for life changes," he said.

Cinematographer Mark Lee Ping-bing (front left) presents director Hou Hsiao-hsien a lifetime achievement award at the 57th Golden Horse Awards ceremony in Taipei in 2020. CNA file photo

Source: Kino Lorbor

Lee remembered looking forward to the digital era with Hou, even though they didn't fully grasp what "digital" meant at the time.

"So, we tried to capture a sense of digitality in 'Millennium Mambo' while anticipating that new era," he said. "Do you think you felt that sense of digitality while watching the film?"

In recent years after the digital era was ushered in, Lee embraced small and simple cameras and filming gadgets after initial misgivings.

"I have recently learned how to take pictures with a mobile phone," Lee said, noting that he used to dislike doing so because it felt "too cheap and easy."

"Just a click and several shots would be taken, and the photography process is lost, (but) now I am practicing taking one picture at a time, and I think I do quite alright."

There was no turning back after stepping into the world of cinema. "Filmmaking is a lifetime pursuit," he said.

"So this is where I'm at, with 120 or so films at the age of 70."

Source: Taiwan Film Festival of Boston

The month-long show is being sponsored by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York. Eleven films by Lee as well as "Let the Wind Carry Me," a documentary featuring Lee, will be screened, according to the Metrograph website.

Metrograph is a New York-based entertainment company that was established in 2016. Its movie theater, Metrograph NYC, opened the same year and hosts screenings of rare film formats (35mm and digital), special premiers, and Q&As, according to its website.

(By Tony Liao and Wu Kuan-hsien) Enditem/kb > Chinese Version