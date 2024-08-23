OISTAT headquarters to remain in Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 23 (CNA) The headquarters of the International Organisation of Scenographers, Theatre Architects and Technicians (OISTAT), a nongovernmental arts organization, will remain in Taiwan following the renewal of a contract between the two sides.

The pact was signed on Friday by OISTAT President Aby Cohen and Deputy Culture Minister Lee Ching-hwi (李靜慧) at a press conference at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts, also known as Weiwuying.

The agreement extends OISTAT's stay in Taiwan for an additional five years, through 2030.

Cohen, who witnessed Taiwan's entry into the organization and the relocation of its headquarters to Taiwan, said the partnership has supported the headquarters' operations and contributed to the organization's growth.

The Ministry of Culture subsidizes the operations of OISTAT's headquarters with an annual grant of NT$5 million (US$156,339), according to Lee.

When OISTAT's headquarters first moved to Taiwan in 2006, only the National Theater and Concert Hall in Taipei existed, but other world class venues such as the National Taichung Theater and Weiwuying, have emerged since then, Lee said.

OISTAT, which has members from over 50 countries, is the only international arts organization with its headquarters in Taiwan, and also one of the few such organizations in which Taiwan participates under the name "Taiwan."

OISTAT Executive Director Wei Wan-jung (魏琬容) described the organization as an "Anywhere Door" that connects Taiwanese theater professionals with counterparts around the world.

Its primary mission, she said, is to bridge Taiwanese talent with the global community and to nurture the younger generation.

"I believe we have done a great job," Wei said, expressing gratitude to partners from different cities who have supported OISTAT over the years.