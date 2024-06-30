Shi Shi crowned Golden Melody Award Best Female Mandarin Singer
Taipei, June 30 (CNA) Taiwanese-South Korean singer Shi Shi beat out strong competition to take home the covetable Best Female Mandarin Singer trophy Saturday evening with her latest album, "Boomerang."
"This year is the 10th of my career, so this means a lot to me," Shi Shi said in her acceptance speech, expressing amazement at her win.
Her album "Boomerang" is a metaphor for life, in which "what goes around comes around," so she would like to encourage listeners to emanate positivity in their lives instead of doing things that can harm, Shi Shi said.
She emerged victorious in a five-way race that included Shi Shi, Yang Nai-wen (楊乃文), Tia Ray (袁婭維), 9m88 (湯毓綺), and Su Yunying (蘇運瑩).
Shi Shi, real name Sun Sheng-xi (孫盛希), entered the entertainment business after participating in a popular Taiwanese talent show, which landed her a record deal with Taiwan-based Rock Records & Tapes.
Before Saturday's win, she had already won two Golden Melody awards. Her sophomore album "SHI's Journey" (希遊記) won her the Golden Melody Best Mandarin Album award in 2019. In 2021, her album "Where is SHI?" (出沒地帶) won the Best Vocal Album Recording award.
