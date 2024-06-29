Rapper MC HotDog clinches Golden Melody Awards Best Male Mandarin Singer

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 29 (CNA) Rapper MC HotDog on Saturday edged out four contenders to win Best Male Mandarin Singer at the Golden Melody Awards (GMA).

The rapper, real name Yao Chung-jen (姚中仁), emerged victorious in a five-way race that included Jude Chiu (裘德), Xu Jun (許鈞), JJ Lin (林俊傑) and Marz23 (林志融) with his latest album "Disgusted Artist" (髒藝術家).

"What an eventful day," Yao said in his acceptance speech at the award ceremony at Taipei Arena. "That's something that probably only happens once in a hundred years."

He was referring to an episode just moments earlier that cast a chill across the entire venue.

Just before taking the award, Yao took to the stage to entertain the audience with his rapping, only for his microphone to mute halfway through a song due to an apparent technical problem.

"It's not my problem," Yao said, kneeling, as he asked the event organizers to let him start the song over. Yao's request was granted, and his second attempt proved successful.

Yao thanked his record label, his family, and his fans for the honor.

Rapper MC HotDog. CNA photo June 30, 2024

Earlier in the evening, Yao also clinched Best Lyricist for the song "The Landlord Upstairs" (樓上的房東).

Yao gained a dedicated following in Taiwan's underground rap scene and online before he was signed by the Magic Stone record label in 2000.

Yao last won a GMA in 2007 with his album "Wake Up," which was named Best Mandarin Album.