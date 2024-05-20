To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Tainan, May 20 (CNA) Taiwan's new President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) celebrated their inauguration on Monday with a state banquet in Tainan, the first of its kind to be held in the 400-year-old southern Taiwan city.

Lai, his wife and Hsiao arrived at the banquet venue at 6:33 p.m. In his speech, Lai thanked the visiting dignitaries for attending his and Hsiao's inauguration ceremony earlier in the day in Taipei and for the firm friendship with the Taiwanese people.

President Lai Ching-te and his wife arrive at the president and vice president inaugural state banquet in Tainan's Formosa Yacht Resort on Monday. CNA photo May 20, 2024

Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim arrive at the president and vice president inaugural state banquet in Tainan's Formosa Yacht Resort on Monday. CNA photo May 20, 2024

He also explained that the banquet was held in Tainan not just to celebrate the city's fourth centennial but also to demonstrate his government's goal of pursuing balanced development.

That is to ensure people, wherever they live in Taiwan, can do so comfortably and find satisfaction in their work, Lai said.

The banquet was held at the city's Formosa Yacht Resort, where guests were surrounded by Taiwan orchids decorated with various patterns including the national flag, using local technology.

Tainan's Formosa Yacht Resort on Monday. CNA photo May 20, 2024

Taiwan orchids are displayed at the president and vice president inaugural state banquet in Tainan's Formosa Yacht Resort on Monday. Photo courtesy of Tainan City Government

Photo courtesy of Tainan City Government

Lai also told guests that the dishes served at the banquet were inspired by 22 cities in Taiwan, which also doubled as an invitation to foreign guests to travel around the nation and help establish strong relationships with other countries.

The eight dishes served at the president and vice president inaugural state banquet in Tainan's Formosa Yacht Resort on Monday are presented during a press event in this CNA file photo.

(By Novia Huang and James Lo) Enditem/AW

