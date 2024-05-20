PHOTO ESSAY/Lai, Hsiao celebrate inauguration with 1st-ever state banquet in Tainan
Tainan, May 20 (CNA) Taiwan's new President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) celebrated their inauguration on Monday with a state banquet in Tainan, the first of its kind to be held in the 400-year-old southern Taiwan city.
Lai, his wife and Hsiao arrived at the banquet venue at 6:33 p.m. In his speech, Lai thanked the visiting dignitaries for attending his and Hsiao's inauguration ceremony earlier in the day in Taipei and for the firm friendship with the Taiwanese people.
He also explained that the banquet was held in Tainan not just to celebrate the city's fourth centennial but also to demonstrate his government's goal of pursuing balanced development.
That is to ensure people, wherever they live in Taiwan, can do so comfortably and find satisfaction in their work, Lai said.
The banquet was held at the city's Formosa Yacht Resort, where guests were surrounded by Taiwan orchids decorated with various patterns including the national flag, using local technology.
Lai also told guests that the dishes served at the banquet were inspired by 22 cities in Taiwan, which also doubled as an invitation to foreign guests to travel around the nation and help establish strong relationships with other countries.
Related News
May 20
● Business group urges Lai to show 'flexibility' on cross-strait issues
● Cabinet to focus on fighting fraud, pursue 'nuclear-free homeland': Premier
● Lai outlines 3 areas of focus to spur economic development, including AI
● Lai urges Beijing to recognize ROC, calls for dialogue at inauguration (update)
● U.S., Japan congratulate Lai on his inauguration as president
● Lai underscores democracy, 'four-pillar plan' for defense, diplomacy
● Lai Ching-te sworn in as Republic of China president
● Full text of President Lai Ching-te's inaugural address
● Taiwan celebrates inauguration of new president
FEATURE/ Lai to assume presidency amid geopolitical and domestic challenges
May 17: Incoming president vows to continue Tsai's unfinished work
- Taiwan celebrates inauguration of new presidentCelebrations were held to mark the inauguration of Lai Ching-te (賴清德) as the fifth directly elected president of the Republic of China, Taiwan's official name, including street performances and a military display in Taipei on Monday morning.05/20/2024 08:53 AM
- Penghu fireworks festival opens, starting eventful tourist seasonThe Penghu International Fireworks Festival opened with a grand show Thursday evening, marking the beginning of a series of events for the summer tourist season across the island county, according to the local government.05/03/2024 06:59 PM
- Demolition of building damaged in Hualien earthquake completedThe demolition of the Uranus building in Hualien County, which tilted and partially collapsed after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake on April 3, was completed Wednesday.04/17/2024 08:36 PM
- Cross-Strait
MAC urges Beijing to be receptive to Lai's overture05/20/2024 11:34 PM
- Cross-Strait
Chinese scholars pessimistic about Lai's inaugural address05/20/2024 11:29 PM
- Politics
Opposition raises concerns over Lai's cross-strait stance05/20/2024 11:00 PM
- Cross-Strait
China likely to reject Lai's cross-strait exchange proposal: Scholars05/20/2024 11:00 PM
- Culture
Lai, Hsiao celebrate inauguration with 1st-ever state banquet in Tainan05/20/2024 10:21 PM