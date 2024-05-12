Cheng Yen receives double honorary doctorates from NYCU

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 12 (CNA) Cheng Yen (證嚴), the founder of the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation, received honorary doctoral degrees in philosophy and medicine from National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU) on Sunday for her distinguished leadership in global charity work and dedication to education and environmental conservation.

NYCU President Lin Chi-hung (林奇宏) awarded the certificates to 87-year-old Cheng Yen at a ceremony held at the foundation's headquarters in Hualien County attended by around 2,000 people, including university staff and Tzu Chi volunteers.

In a statement read out by Lin to attendees, Cheng Yen was lauded for charitable deeds and altruistic beliefs that have won her global recognition.

Honors granted to the Buddhist nun include the BBC naming her one of the top 100 most inspiring and influential women in the world in 2022, being inducted as a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors at its 11th annual meeting in 2022, and the Magsaysay Social Leadership Award from the Philippine Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation in 1991.

Expressing her appreciation, Cheng Yen thanked Tzu Chi members for helping her realize tasks she had always wanted to undertake and the encouragement from all supporters of the foundation.

Over the past 60 years, Tzu Chi has gradually accumulated gratitude and love between people, she said, calling such great love among people in different times and places proof of the pure and unselfish love of all mankind.

The world needs education, and education is a hope for the world to become a better place, she said, adding that in addition to school education, people need to bring love to society through their common efforts.

"I encourage myself with this kind of love and look forward to everyone moving in the same direction by spreading kindness and love in society," she said.

Cheng Yen said it requires being positive to dedicate oneself to philanthropy and medical practice is intended to take care of love and life, while education embodies a hope to accomplish goals and everyone should treasure the value of their life by doing what they can for others.

According to the Tzu Chi foundation, Master Cheng Yen has won multiple honorary doctorates from acclaimed institutions in the United States, the Philippines, Thailand, Ukraine, Hong Kong and Taiwan since 1993 owing to her efforts to forge harmony in society, as well as her contribution to global disaster relief work and waste recycling efforts.