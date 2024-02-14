Taiwanese 'Le Petit Prince' showcases beauty of Hokkien language

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 14 (CNA) The Hokkien (Taiwanese) version of the world-renowned classic "Le Petit Prince," has sold more than 10,000 copies since its 2020 release, with Ancropolis publishing house managing editor Cheng Ching-hung (鄭清鴻) saying he hopes the book will expose more people to the beauty of the Taiwanese language.

In a recent interview with CNA, Cheng said the book has gained wide attention in Taiwanese society ever since it hit the market four years ago.

Citing one of the most famous lines in the book, "It is only with the heart that one can see clearly. What is essential is invisible to the eye," Cheng said reading "Le Petit Prince" in Mandarin and Hokkien are two totally different experiences.

Reading these lines in Taiwanese allows individuals to reconnect with the language, making the translation of this literary masterpiece into Taiwanese all the more meaningful, he said.

Cheng said translator Tsai Ya-ching (蔡雅菁) first brought up the idea of a Taiwanese version of "Le Petit Prince" after seeing the Cantonese version in Hong Kong, which prompted her to wonder if it would be possible to create a Taiwanese version.

Translating the work was not easy, and involved referencing the Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese, English, and Italian versions of the book. The two discussed and refined words and phrases, putting in a great amount of time and effort to bring the Taiwanese version to life, Cheng said.

Cheng, now in his 30s, grew up in Pingtung County, southern Taiwan. Being raised by his grandparents, Cheng was familiar with Taiwanese Hokkien from a young age. Over the years, he sometimes had to translate content on certain TV shows for his grandparents, which helped develop his close connection to the language.

"I'm glad they didn't make me think speaking Mandarin is more superior than Taiwanese," Cheng said.

However, Cheng's interest in Taiwanese was sparked by reading "The Steelyard" (一桿秤仔) authored by the late Taiwanese poet Lai He (賴和), who was dubbed "Father of Taiwan's New Literature."

This made him realize there are people who write literature in Taiwanese and that it can have power as a written language as well as a spoken one, Cheng said.

Cheng later earned a bachelor's degree in 2009 and a master's degree in 2013 in Taiwanese language and literature, and then became an editor.

In 2020, Cheng launched a program to translate a series of world classics into Taiwanese Hokkien, including "Pride and Prejudice," "Night on the Galactic Railroad" and "Anne of Green Gables."

Cheng noted that Taiwanese has historically been overshadowed by Mandarin Chinese and that many people do not know the language has its own characters.

He hopes that by translating world classics, more people will be encouraged to learn, speak, read, and write in Hokkien, he said.