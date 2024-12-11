53 Chinese warplanes detected over waters close to Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 11 (CNA) A total of 53 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft were detected operating around Taiwan, including 23 that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, during the 24 hours beginning 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said Wednesday.

The warplanes were observed flying into Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the MND flight map showed.

An ADIZ is a self-declared area where a country claims the right to identify, locate and control approaching foreign aircraft but is not part of its territorial airspace as defined by international law.

In addition, 11 PLA naval vessels and eight government ships were observed, meaning a total of 72 PLA and Chinese government assets operated around the Strait during that period, the MND said.

The MND added that Taiwan's armed forces have been using mission aircraft, naval vessels and land-based missile systems to monitor the situation.

This military activity comes following the identification of 47 PLA aircraft in Taiwan's ADIZ in the 24 hours starting 6 a.m. Monday.

That day, China designated seven areas east of Zhejiang and Fujian provinces as "temporary reserved areas" of airspace until Wednesday, typically indicating airspace reserved for specific military activities.

Foreign wire reports have speculated that the increasing PLA activities could mean another round of military exercises in response to President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) trip to the South Pacific from Nov. 30-Dec. 6, which included stopovers in Hawaii and the U.S. territory of Guam.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) demanded China cease its military intimidation and "irrational behavior" that endangers regional peace and stability.

The PLA "has unilaterally disrupted peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, needlessly escalating regional tensions," MOFA said in a statement, adding that these actions have also interfered with routine international shipping and trade.