Politicians express views on pro-CCP influencer allegations

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 8 (CNA) Politicians and officials reacted Sunday to allegations made on a popular Taiwanese Youtube channel that some Taiwanese artists were paid or instructed by Chinese government agencies to promote Chinese Communist Party (CCP) narratives.

In a 40-minute video released on Friday, Taiwanese Youtuber Pa Chiung (八炯) interviewed Taiwanese rapper Chen Po-yuan (陳伯源), who claimed that he received guidance, though not funding, from China's United Front Work Department while working in China.

The video sparked debate about CCP efforts to shape Taiwanese public opinion in favor of political unification with China, and drew responses from public agencies, lawmakers and officials.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council issued a statement Saturday reminding Taiwanese that accepting payment or instructions to produce communist propaganda is a violation of national security laws, while ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers issued warnings of their own.

"Taiwanese artists are forced to use United Front [Work Department] language when developing their careers in China," said DPP caucus whip Wu Szu-yao (吳思瑤) on Sunday, referring to the high-level CCP organization tasked with influence operations.

Wu also alleged that China was "cultivating artists and others" to attempt to "form a party in Taiwan to stand for election" in 2026 and 2028, which would violate Taiwanese laws such as the Anti-Infiltration Act and the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area.

DPP lawmaker Puma Shen (沈伯洋) wrote on Facebook that internet influencers and artists were not the only group vulnerable to CCP manipulation.

"Elected representatives are most at risk, so there should be controls on some of them going to China," Shen said, after suggesting that "professors, criminals, businessmen, athletes and retired civil servants" were also subject to communist influence attempts.

New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) also addressed the issue on Sunday, telling reporters that "any attempt by foreign forces to affect Taiwan's national security and democratic system is absolutely forbidden."

"The main thing is that exchanges between the two sides must be reciprocal, dignified and friendly," said the former Kuomintang presidential candidate. "Only with such exchanges can everyone move forward on the path of peace."