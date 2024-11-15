4 Chinese coast guard vessels enter Kinmen waters twice Friday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 15 (CNA) Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said in a statement Friday that four Chinese coast guard vessels intruded into Kinmen's waters on two separate occasions that day.

The four Chinese vessels first entered Kinmen's waters from Fuxingyu, Zhaishan, Liaoluo and the southern entrance of Beiding at 8:50 a.m., the CGA said.

In the meantime, the CGA dispatched four patrol vessels, responding one-on-one to the Chinese boats, and broadcast warnings ordering them to leave in Mandarin and English, it added.

The Chinese vessels left at around 11 a.m., but re-entered Kinmen's restricted waters at 2:45 p.m., upon which four patrol vessels were dispatched to observe the intruding vessels again, the CGA said.

At 5 p.m., the CGA vessels together monitored the Chinese vessels leave the restricted waters, it added.

The China Coast Guard vessels threatened naval safety by intruding into important maritime channels, which can only increase the divide between Taiwan and China and undermine the possibility of equal exchange, the CGA said.

It called on China to cease such incursions, while vowing to protect maritime safety and order and uphold the sovereignty of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Due to the proximity of Kinmen County and Xiamen in China, Chinese territorial waters encompass all of Kinmen, leaving Taiwan with a compromise measure whereby it demarcates "prohibited" and "restricted" waters around the Kinmen Islands that extend 1,500 meters to 10,000 meters from the shores of the archipelago.

China's Coast Guard has frequently entered Taiwan-controlled waters near the Kinmen Islands since the fatal capsizing of an unnamed and unregistered Chinese speedboat on Feb. 14, according to the CGA.

The speedboat capsized in waters near Kinmen while being pursued by a CGA patrol vessel, leading to the deaths of two Chinese crew members.

China has since sent coast guard vessels into the Taiwan-controlled waters, claiming that it has the right to legally patrol the area.