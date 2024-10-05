'We are a sovereign country,' Lai says at National Day event

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 5 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said Saturday at a National Day event that Taiwan is a sovereign country that should be loved by its people, and he urged them to protect its freedoms and democracy.

"We are a sovereign country and we should love our country at all times," Lai said, at a celebration at Taipei Dome, ahead of the 113rd National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan) on Oct. 10.

The people of Taiwan should learn from the spirit and sacrifices of their forefathers and the martyrs and unite to safeguard the nation's sovereignty and protect its democracy, freedom and human rights, otherwise those sacrifices would be in vain, he said.

Lai said that while the ROC is about to turn 113 years, the People's Republic of China (PRC) just reached 75 years on Oct. 1.

"Based on its age, the PRC is not the motherland of people of the ROC," he said. "The ROC, on the other hand, is the motherland of the people in the PRC who are 75 years old and over."

"So, if anyone in Taiwan wants to say happy birthday to the PRC, please do not call it the motherland," Lai said in an apparent reference to some Taiwanese singers and actors who recently said happy birthday to the "motherland," in what was seen as bid to advance their careers in the China market.

Lai expressed gratitude to the people of Taiwan for their constant devotion to building a better society.

The contributions of all citizens, along with the central and local governments, has helped the country to withstand the impact of Typhoon Krathon, which killed four people this week, injured 719, and left one missing, he said.

Lai said Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) has increased the 2025 flood control budget by NT$15.9 billion (US$497 million) to NT$55.1 billion, in a bid to help people in Taiwan deal with potential disasters caused by climate change.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (sixth left) and Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (eighth left) sing a song at the end of Saturday's celebration event. CNA photo Oct. 5, 2024

The president thanked Cho, along with Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), who heads the National Day celebrations committee, and Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) for their efforts to organize the 2024 National Day celebrations.

The main event will be an official ceremony on Oct. 10 in front of the Presidential Office, where Lai will deliver his first National Day address as president.

Meanwhile, Han said at Saturday's celebrations that compared with the flags of the 193 countries in the United Nations, the ROC's is the most beautiful, and every household in Taiwan should hang one in celebration of Double Ten Day.

In 1971, the U.N. General Assembly voted to expel the ROC and admit the PRC, which has since taken the ROC's place in the U.N. General Assembly has become one of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has never revoked the idea of taking it by force, while continuing to squeeze the diplomatic status of Taipei on the international stage.