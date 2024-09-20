Taiwan's Legislature advances proposals on U.N. Resolution 2758

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 20 (CNA) The Legislature on Friday advanced proposals from the three major political party caucuses that outlined their respective stances on the United Nations Resolution 2758, which Beijing cites to justify its claims over Taiwan.

The proposals, introduced to call for a resolution on the matter, will proceed directly to the second reading at a full session and cross-caucus negotiations as none faced any objections, Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) announced.

The parties' move followed last month's passage of motions by the Australian Senate and the Dutch House of Representatives, both of which rejected China's attempt to "distort" the U.N. resolution and exclude Taiwan from the U.N. system.

A non-profit with Taiwan ties sets up a small board outside of the Netherlands consulate-general in New York to thank the European country for rejecting China's attempt to "distort" the U.N. resolution and exclude Taiwan from the U.N. system. CNA photo Sept. 20, 2024

Beijing claims that the U.N. resolution "confirmed" its "One China" principle, which asserts there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is "an inalienable part of China."

Taiwan, on the other hand, argues that the resolution only addressed the issue of China's representation at the U.N. and did not mention Taiwan, nor did it address its political status or establish China's sovereignty over Taiwan.

In its proposal, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus said it "firmly opposes China's distortion of the resolution," which it argued obstructs Taiwan's participation in the U.N. system and other international organizations.

"China must immediately cease linking U.N. General Assembly Resolution 2758 to its so-called 'One China Principle,' which undermines the status quo of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, as well as the security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region, and disrupts the rules-based international order," it said.

The opposition Kuomintang (KMT) urged Beijing in its proposal to acknowledge the objective reality of the existence of the Republic of China (Taiwan), stressing that the ROC Constitution maintains its de jure sovereignty that covers both Taiwan and mainland China.

"Both sides should promote cross-strait exchanges and uphold stability in the Taiwan Strait and world peace in accordance with the Cross-Strait Relations Act," the party caucus said.

The smaller opposition party, the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), called on the executive branch to actively seek meaningful participation in various international organizations.

The TPP caucus said in its proposal that Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) should report to lawmakers on the current progress of Taiwan's participation in the U.N., World Health Organization (WHO), International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Interpol (ICPO), and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The second reading will involve thorough discussions, revisions, re-examinations or revocations of the proposals.