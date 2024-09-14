Chinese man crossing into Taiwan waters to face judicial investigation

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 14 (CNA) A Chinese man who attempted to enter Taiwan and was found on a rubber dinghy in waters near the northern city of New Taipei on Saturday will later be transferred to law authorities for investigation, according to the Taiwan government.

Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said it was informed at 6:30 a.m. by the New Taipei Fire Department that a person had been spotted near the Houkeng River estuary in New Taipei's Linkou District, which is along a coastal expressway.

CGA personnel dispatched to the scene later discovered a rubber dinghy about 100 meters from the shore, it added.

At around 7 a.m., CGA personnel, along with New Taipei firefighters, assisted the 30-year-old Chinese man, surnamed Wang (王), in getting safely to shore from the dinghy. He was immediately sent to the hospital as he was suffering from severe dehydration, the CGA said.

According to Wang, he came to Taiwan as he was in debt in China and hoped to start a new life here.

A preliminary investigation found that he traveled on a 3.6m-long rubber dinghy. It is believed that he departed from Niuweitang Beach in Ningbo, Zhejiang province in China, the CGA said.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said in response that the incident is currently being handled by the CGA and will later be transferred to law authorities for further investigation.

The MAC added that according to Article 10 of the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, "No people of the Mainland Area may enter into the Taiwan Area without permission of the competent authorities."

Members of New Taipei Fire Department assist a 30-year-old Chinese man, surnamed Wang in getting safely to shore. Photo courtesy from local authorities

Citing the Immigration Act, the MAC noted that anyone entering Taiwan without permission will be sentenced to imprisonment for up to five years and/or be fined up to NT$500,000 (US$15,648).

The Taiwanese authorities will continue to strengthen border management to prevent illegal entry and maintain national security and social stability, the MAC added.

On the incident, the CGA said the rubber dinghy was relatively small and moved at a slow speed or by drifting, which made it undetectable by radar.

Radar playback also did not reveal anything out of the ordinary, the CGA said, adding that small targets cannot be detected without infrared thermal imaging equipment.

The CGA added that it is working on establishing infrared thermal imaging equipment and other surveillance technologies, enhancing drone capabilities, and constructing new types of vessels, to improve detection and monitoring capabilities.