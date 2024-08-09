Taiwan-held Matsu sees 1st Chinese tour group after ease of travel rule

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 9 (CNA) Taiwan-controlled Matsu Islands on Friday welcomed the first post-COVID-19 tour group from China, following an announcement in April allowing residents from Fujian Province to travel to Matsu.

The seven-member group is scheduled to spend three days visiting major tourist spots on the islands, including Matsu Liquor Factory Industry Co., Qinbi Village and the Beihai Tunnel, according to tour operators.

All Chinese tourists are company employees with backgrounds in industries such as trade and tourism, said Matsu Longfu Travel Agency, adding that other than sightseeing, the visitors are also hoping to explore cross-strait business opportunities.

Beijing announced the eased travel restrictions on April 28, which it said would take effect pending the resumption of direct ferry traffic between Matsu and Pingtan County in Fujian.

Travel links between Taiwan and China have been largely frozen for the past three years, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

China halted independent travel to Taiwan on Aug. 1, 2019, citing the poor state of cross-strait relations. It then suspended group travel to Taiwan in 2020.

In a written response to CNA on Friday, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said the tour group, which applied to the National Immigration Agency on Aug. 5, is currently the only group to have submitted a travel application.

The MAC also expressed its pleasure at seeing the arrival of Chinese tourists and welcomed more to visit Matsu and Kinmen islands.