MAC expresses condolences over storm Gaemi impact on China

Taipei, July 27 (CNA) Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) which handles cross-strait affairs on Saturday expressed concern and sympathy over damage inflicted by tropical storm Gaemi in China.

The MAC said Taiwan is willing to provide necessary assistance to China. Media reports said more than 600,000 people in China were affected by the storm, with half of them relocated.

Gaemi made landfall in Putian in Fujian province. Before heading toward China, the storm wreaked havoc in Taiwan, leaving eight dead and 866 injured with one missing as of 8 p.m. Friday, according to Taiwan's Central Emergency Operations Center (CEOC).

Before making landfall in China, the storm was downgraded from a typhoon to a tropical storm.

According to international news media, Gaemi brought torrential rains to China, resulting in public transport being suspended across eastern China.

In addition to the typhoon, the MAC said, China has recently been hit by other natural disasters caused by climate change.

In particular Gansu province, northeastern China, the MAC said, was hit by the strongest rain since 1961.

China's Xinhua News Agency cited Chinese authorities as saying that as of 3 a.m. on Wednesday, more than 13,400 people had been affected by torrential rain in Longnan City in Gansu, with 5,622 people evacuated.

The MAC said that Taiwan sincerely hoped rescue work in China would proceed smoothly.

Due to Gaemi, the MAC said, several vessels working in the waters near Taiwan were either grounded or rushed to dock in Taiwan, adding that some Chinese crew members on some of the vessels were rescued and were safe.

The MAC said Taiwan would help them return to China or where they were due to be working.

The MAC added it would stay up to date with how Gaemi had impacted Taiwanese people in China and provide any necessary assistance.

The Chinese State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) on Friday also offered sympathy and solicitude to the damage suffered by Taiwan due to the storm.

TAO spokesman Chen Binhua (陳斌華) said in a statement that China offered its condolences over the deaths caused by the storm and extended sympathy to the victims and families of the victims.

Chen said China sincerely hoped people in Taiwan affected by the storm would return to their daily routines as soon as possible.

Due to Gaemi, Taiwan and China postponed a meeting in outlying Kinmen County between officials from both sides over an incident involving a Chinese speedboat.

They had been scheduled to meet in Kinmen on Wednesday morning.

Taiwan's Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) Vice Chairman and Secretary-General Luo Wen-jia (羅文嘉) said on Friday that the meeting could be held as early as next week.

The incident occurred on Feb. 14 when Taiwan's Coast Guard pursued a Chinese speedboat that entered prohibited waters off the coast of Kinmen, leaving two Chinese nationals dead.