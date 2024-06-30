China's censoring of 'Tiananmen' remarks highlights Taiwan's value: Singer

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 30 (CNA) Taiwanese singer and activist Panai Kusui said Saturday that China's censoring of her remarks about the Tiananmen Square Massacre in 1989 at the Golden Melody Awards ceremony has instead highlighted Taiwan's value.

"(China's) actions further underscored the precious freedom in Taiwan," Panai's agent cited her as saying after the ceremony.

The Golden Melody is one of the most prestigious entertainment awards in Taiwan.

"The value of freedom can be felt at this moment," she said. "I hope everyone will cherish what we have now."

The Indigenous singer, who grabbed the Best Taiwanese Album with "Iā-Pô" (夜婆), urged people during her award acceptance speech not to forget China's 1989 bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters on Tiananmen Square, in which hundreds and perhaps more than 1,000 people were killed.

Noting that the awards were celebrating their 35th year, Panai said in her speech: "It also marked the 35th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square incident. Let's not forget."

Her remarks, works and related discussions disappeared from the internet in China shortly after the event.