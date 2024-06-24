'Autocracy not democracy is the crime,' Lai says to China

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 24 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said Monday that autocracy, not democracy, is deserving of punishment in response to the recent threat by Chinese authorities to impose the death penalty on "diehard" advocates of Taiwan independence.

In a press event, Lai said "I want to stress that democracy is not a crime, whereas autocracy is," when asked for his views on a new set of guidelines in China that permit the death sentence for those deemed to be "diehard" advocates of Taiwan independence.

China has no right nor jurisdiction to punish Taiwanese people for expressing their opinions or stances, Lai added.

"According to China's logic, not supporting unification equates to supporting Taiwan independence. So whether you are for Taiwan, the Republic of China, or the Republic of China, Taiwan, in their eyes these all mean supporting Taiwan independence," Lai continued.

"There is only one party in Taiwan that is not for Taiwan independence [according to China's logic], and that is the Chinese Unification Promotion Party," he said, adding it is for this reason that the ruling and opposition parties should all work together and demonstrate solidarity.

Lai called on China to accept the existence of the Republic of China and engage in exchanges with Taiwan's legal government democratically elected by the Taiwanese people.

"This is the only way to protect the welfare of those on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. Any other path means the relationship between Taiwan and China will deteriorate," the president said.

The president also expressed condolences to those impacted by the deadly rain in southern China and said he hopes post-disaster reconstruction goes well.

(By Alison Hsiao) Enditem/kb

