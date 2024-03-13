Minister apologizes for evidence collection lapse in Kinmen boat deaths

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 13 (CNA) Ocean Affairs Council (OAC) Minister Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) apologized Wednesday for the Coast Guard's shortcomings in evidence collection during a fatal boat chase off Taiwan-held Kinmen last month, which left two Chinese nationals dead and subsequently heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

Facing strong public criticism of the OAC's handling of the case on Feb. 14, Kuan admitted in a legislative session that inadequate evidence collection has resulted in public concern and emotional distress for the affected families.

"This incident was profoundly tragic, and we wish to express deep sorrow, regret, and condolences," Kuan said.

As a result, she said, the OAC has directed the Coast Guard Administration (CGA), which it oversees, to establish a committee for a thorough review aimed at enhancing duty management, equipment installation, and evidence collection, among others.

The incident occurred when the CGA responded to the presence of a Chinese speedboat that had entered prohibited waters off the eastern coast of Kinmen.

According to the CGA, the Chinese boat refused its request to board and inspect the vessel and later fled, setting off a high-speed chase which ended when the escaping boat made a sudden right turn and the patrol vessel collided into it.

The force of the collision caused the speedboat to capsize, throwing its crew of four into the water, of which two were rescued and the other two were found unconscious and later declared dead, the CGA said.

The accident sparked a furious reaction from China, while the CGA was slow to provide its own account of what happened.

The agency has said it does not have video footage of the incident, and only admitted on Feb. 22 -- eight days after it occurred -- that there had been a collision.

The evidence the CGA says it does have, including audio recordings and radar data relating to the chase, has been turned over to Kinmen prosecutors, who requested that it not be made public as the investigation is ongoing, the agency said.

During the legislative session, Kuan said, the OAC has identified a shortage in the number of recording devices and will rectify the problem by supplementing its inventories by the end of this year.