Taipei, Jan. 28 (CNA) With the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) successfully securing a third presidential term, some naturalized-Hong Kongers, particularly those who voted for the DPP, are hoping to see positive changes to their lives in Taiwan.

Tsui Sing-yan (徐承恩), 45, a doctor and history writer who obtained Taiwan citizenship in November 2022, said casting his ballot in the presidential election had made him feel like a "whole person."

"For me, identity hinges on being able to participate in local politics and public affairs," the first-time voter told CNA. "I am now feeling like a real Taiwanese."

Tsui said he voted for President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the ruling DPP in the hopes that it would add momentum in cementing the DPP's stance against China.

He lamented Hong Kong's demise in the wake of the 2019-2020 protests that were sparked when the government proposed a bill that would have permitted extraditions to China.

In the past, the DPP government has not done enough to set up a solid network of "internal defense," despite its efforts to forge "external defense" through raising military spending, Tsui said.

He stressed that building up military strength was not enough to deter enemies and that building up resilience through a strong economy was also vital.

Over the past eight years, most young adults have not benefited from Taiwan's economic progress, but have become victims of soaring house prices, he noted.

Only a sound economy, in which everyone gets a slice of the economic pie, would make every national feel like they are benefiting, and that would then unite them against the enemy in case of an invasion, he explained.

Tsui also voiced hope that the incoming DPP administration would make immigration to Taiwan easier for Hong Kongers.

Many chose to move to Taiwan after 2019 and "they, in particular, the younger generation, are highly aware of the need to resist China," he said. He added that their integration into local society would not only bolster Taiwan's stance against China but also alleviate the pressure caused by an aging population.

"I do hope that the new government will get rid of the red tape and help Hong Kong people build new lives in Taiwan," he said.

Joe

Joe, a 60-year-old Hong Konger who runs a coffee shop in Tainan, was also a first-time voter in this year's presidential election.

Joe said he was "quite touched" and "feeling good" when he cast the ballot, something he was unable to do in Hong Kong. "It was proof that I am a Taiwanese," he said.

Joe said some customers would complain about Taiwan's economy to him and wished there had been a change in power.

"They may lack the experience of living in a place without democracy and freedom," he said, arguing, "Being wealthy in a non-democratic and unfree society is meaningless."

Joe urged the new DPP government to educate young people about the differences between free and autocratic regimes, instead of focusing solely on short-term interests.

"It is similar to 2019, when many senior citizens were shouting 'Don't make a mess of Hong Kong,'" he said. "But now they have no choice but to live quietly, with no need to make a mess."

Joe said he does not expect Taiwan's economy to improve in the coming four years, but he insisted Taiwan must continue to become less dependent on China, stressing "that is more important."

Eric

Eric, a 50-year-old advertising director and a naturalized Taiwanese since 2023, said he voted for the DPP because it was "the lesser evil."

"None of the three major parties came up with practical policies to solve deep-rooted problems in Taiwan, such as how to tackle Taiwan's declining birth rate," he said.

"I only saw smear campaigns ahead of the election, but (I do believe) the DPP is the sole party capable of protecting Taiwan's democracy and freedom."

Eric urged the new government to roll out more youth-focused policies and to honor its promise to help Hong Kongers move to the island nation. "Taiwan should take the opportunity to lure talent and boost development."

Eric expressed a sense of relief now that the DPP had won, adding that escaping the Chinese Communist Party was a significant factor motivating Hong Kong immigrants to relocate to Taiwan.

Cas

Cas, also a first-time voter from Hong Kong who began living in Taiwan in 2019, said there was a huge difference between living in Taiwan and China.

"You do not need to restrain yourself while living here and you can say whatever you want without feeling any burden or pressure," Cas said, noting he and his wife had worked in Shanghai for a long time before moving to Taiwan.

He called on the incoming administration to continue down the path laid by the departing President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and to help Taiwan connect with the rest of the world through international cooperation.