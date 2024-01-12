MAC denies obstructing China student exchanges

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 12 (CNA) The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Friday denied that Chinese exchange students had been prevented from coming to Taiwan by overly complex application procedures.

In a statement, the MAC said the government "has consistently welcomed Chinese students to Taiwan to study," and placed blame on Beijing for "obstructing" exchanges.

Earlier this week, local media reported that China had halted exchanges due to Taiwan's failure to readily open its borders to teachers accompanying students.

Under Taiwan's law, Chinese universities may apply for teachers to join student groups to look after them, but the approval process is often considered challenging.

According to the Chinese-language United Daily News (UDN), before the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese teachers often had the option to visit Taiwan through a free independent tourist program.

However, these individual travel arrangements have become more difficult after Taiwan reopened its border to Chinese students in early 2023, UDN said, citing Shih Hsin University Vice President Lee Kung-chin (李功勤).

Another source told UDN that with the Chinese education authorities strongly advising the presence of teachers due to the current cross-strait situation, universities have put exchange programs to Taiwan on hold because they cannot make the necessary arrangements.

The MAC said such an attribution was incorrect, adding that nine teachers from Chinese schools such as the Dongying Vocational Institute in Shandong Province were granted travel permits to Taiwan last year.

The MAC added that it was currently processing similar applications from the Quanzhou Normal University in Fujian Province.

According to Taiwan's National Immigration Agency, 2,420 Chinese students pursued studies in Taiwan between January and November 2023.

Regardless, Taiwan's Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) confirmed Thursday that several local universities had been informed about the halt by their Chinese counterparts -- namely the schools in Jilin, Shaanxi and Guangxi provinces, as well as Chongqing City.

The SEF did not elaborate on the reasons behind the Chinese schools' decision but stressed that relevant application procedures remain ongoing in some other local schools.