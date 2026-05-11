Taiwan shares close up 0.45%
05/11/2026 01:53 PM
Taipei, May 11 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 186.12 points, or 0.45 percent, at 41,790.06 Monday on turnover of NT$1.11 trillion (US$35.19 billion).
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