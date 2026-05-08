Taiwan shares close down 0.79%
05/08/2026 02:03 PM
Taipei, May 8 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 329.84 points, or 0.79 percent, at 41,603.94 Friday on turnover of NT$1.25 trillion (US$39.32 billion).
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