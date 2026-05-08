Taiwan shares open lower
05/08/2026 09:15 AM
Taipei, May 8 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 47.75 points at 41,886.03 Friday on turnover of NT$11.12 billion (US$350.64 million).
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