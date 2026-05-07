Taiwan shares close up 1.93%
05/07/2026 01:56 PM
Taipei, May 7 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 794.93 points, or 1.93 percent, at 41,933.78 Thursday on turnover of NT$1.194 trillion (US$38.098 billion).
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