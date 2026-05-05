Taiwan shares close up 0.16%
05/05/2026 02:12 PM
Taipei, May 5 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 64.15 points, or 0.16 percent, at 40,769.29 Tuesday on turnover of NT$997.64 billion (US$31.30 billion).
Latest
-
Politics
Lai's Eswatini return trip a 'southern route breakthrough': Scholars05/05/2026 06:37 PM
-
Society
Rodenticide overuse risks poison-resistant rats in Taipei: Activists05/05/2026 06:04 PM
-
Business
Hon Hai reports highest-ever April sales during AI boom05/05/2026 05:30 PM
-
Science & Tech
Taiwan Sugar, U.S. group ink MOU on biofuel cooperation05/05/2026 05:08 PM
-
Business
Taiwan shares end at new high despite renewed tensions in Middle East05/05/2026 04:37 PM