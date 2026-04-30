Taiwan shares close down 0.96%
04/30/2026 01:58 PM
Taipei, April 30 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 376.87 points, or 0.96 percent, at 38,926.63 Thursday on turnover of NT$1.02 trillion (US$31.98 billion).
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