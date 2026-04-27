Taiwan shares close up 1.76%
04/27/2026 02:21 PM
Taipei, April 27 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 684.23 points, or 1.76 percent, at 39,616.63 Monday on turnover of NT$1.18 trillion (US$37.38 billion).
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