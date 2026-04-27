U.S. dollar sharply lower in Taipei trading
04/27/2026 10:12 AM
Taipei, April 27 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.404 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei foreign Exchange, down NT$0.112 from the previous close.
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