Taiwan shares close up 3.23%
04/24/2026 02:13 PM
Taipei, April 24 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 1,218.25 points, or 3.23 percent, at 38,932.40 Friday on turnover of NT$1.03 trillion (US$32.53 billion).
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