Taiwan shares close down 0.43%
04/23/2026 02:00 PM
Taipei, April 23 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 164.32 points, or 0.43 percent, at 37,714.15 Thursday on turnover of NT$1.4 trillion (US$44.37 billion).
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