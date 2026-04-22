Taiwan shares close up 0.73%
04/22/2026 02:10 PM
Taipei, April 22 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 273.36 points, or 0.73 percent, at 37,878.47 Wednesday on turnover of NT$946.03 billion (US$29.77 billion).
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Taiwan shares close up 0.73%04/22/2026 02:10 PM