Taiwan shares close up 1.75%
04/21/2026 03:23 PM
Taipei, April 21 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 646.31 points, or 1.75 percent, at 37,605.11 Tuesday on turnover of NT$981.53 billion (US$30.92 billion).
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