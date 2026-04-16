Taiwan shares close up 1.12%
04/16/2026 01:51 PM
Taipei, April 16 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 409.88 points, or 1.12 percent, at 37,132.02 Thursday on turnover of NT$886.79 billion (US$27.88 billion).
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