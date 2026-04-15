Taiwan shares close up 1.17%
04/15/2026 02:00 PM
Taipei, April 15 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 426.02 points, or 1.17 percent, at 36,722.14 Wednesday on turnover of NT$982.01 billion (US$30.80 billion).
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