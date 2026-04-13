Taiwan shares close up 0.11%
04/13/2026 02:25 PM
Taipei, April 13 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 39.46 points, or 0.11 percent, at 35,457.29 Monday on turnover of NT$778.77 billion (US$24.27 billion).
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