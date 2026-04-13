Taiwan shares open slightly higher
04/13/2026 09:10 AM
Taipei, April 13 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 5.08 points at 35,422.91 Monday on turnover of NT$5.87 billion (US$185 million).
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