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Taiwan shares close up 1.6%

04/10/2026 02:40 PM
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CNA photo April 10, 2026
CNA photo April 10, 2026

Taipei, April 10 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 556.67 points, or 1.6 percent, at 35,417.83 Friday on turnover of NT$829.54 billion (US$25.91 billion).

(By Teng Pei-ju)

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