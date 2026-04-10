Taiwan shares close up 1.6%
04/10/2026 02:40 PM
Taipei, April 10 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 556.67 points, or 1.6 percent, at 35,417.83 Friday on turnover of NT$829.54 billion (US$25.91 billion).
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