Taiwan shares close up 2.02%
04/07/2026 02:47 PM
Taipei, April 7 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 657.39 points, or 2.02 percent, at 33,229.82 Tuesday on turnover of NT$564.34 billion (US$17.50 billion).
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