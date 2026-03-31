Taiwan shares close down 2.45%
03/31/2026 02:01 PM
Taipei, March 31 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 795.17 points, or 2.45 percent, at 31,722.99 Tuesday on turnover of NT$792.45 billion (US$24.49 billion).
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