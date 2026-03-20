Taiwan shares close down 0.43%
03/20/2026 01:53 PM
Taipei, March 20 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 145.8 points, or 0.43 percent, at 33,543.88 Friday on turnover of NT$966.13 billion (US$29.96 billion).
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