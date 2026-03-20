Taipei shares opens higher
03/20/2026 09:13 AM
Taipei, March 20 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 30.17 points at 33,719.85 Friday on turnover of NT$8.21 billion (US$255.31 million).
Latest
-
Society
Taiwan headline news03/20/2026 09:44 AM
-
Business
Taipei shares opens higher03/20/2026 09:13 AM
-
Business
Atypical employment hits 13-year low in Taiwan03/19/2026 10:34 PM
-
Sports
Boxer Lin Yu-ting cleared for Asian boxing championships after review03/19/2026 10:05 PM
-
Politics
Canadian envoy seeks closer ties as office marks 40th year in Taiwan03/19/2026 09:13 PM