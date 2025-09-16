U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market
09/16/2025 04:11 PM
Taipei, Sept. 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell sharply against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.127 to close at NT$30.101.
Turnover totaled US$1.449 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$30.210, and moved to a low of NT$30.056 before rebounding.
