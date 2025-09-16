To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Sept. 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell sharply against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.127 to close at NT$30.101.

Turnover totaled US$1.449 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$30.210, and moved to a low of NT$30.056 before rebounding.