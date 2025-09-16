Lay judges sentence man to death for murder of wife, mother-in-law, stepson

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 16 (CNA) A man who was charged with the murder of his wife, mother-in-law, and stepson in New Taipei last year was sentenced to death on Tuesday by a court panel that included six "citizen judges," according to the New Taipei District Court.

It was the first time that a death sentence was imposed by citizen judges since Taiwan implemented a lay judge system on Jan. 1, 2023.

In the ruling, the court said that the 24-year-old man, surnamed Chang (張), killed his 30-year-old wife sometime around midnight on April 30 by suffocating her with a pillow while she was asleep.

On May 2, Chang strangled his 69-year-old mother-in-law and his 3-year-old stepson to death and wrapped the bodies, along with that of his wife, in a bedsheet, according to the court ruling.

Chang then stole his mother-in-law's bank cards and valuables from her safety deposit box, withdrew funds from her bank account, and used some of the money to upgrade his membership on a dating website and buy points on a gambling website, the court said.

After six days, Chang fled to Taichung with his wife's dog and checked into a hotel, using his father's name, the court said.

His sister-in-law, who had been trying for days to contact her family, found the three dead bodies after she hired a locksmith to break into their home in Sanchong District, according to the court.

Chang, the main suspect, was arrested on May 12 in Taichung and was indicted on Sept. 10 on charges of theft and the murder of the three people, the court said.

It said the evidence showed that there had been no forced entry to the home prior to the three deaths, and the suspect had fled and gone into hiding. Chang's trial lasted six days, after which the panel of three career judges and six citizen judges issued a guilty verdict on Tuesday and sentenced him to death -- a ruling that can still be appealed.

During a psychological evaluation, Chang showed no remorse for the brutal killings, the district court said. He also threatened to kill his sister-in-law and his wife's ex-boyfriend, the court said.

The Citizen Judges Act mandates the participation of ordinary citizens in criminal trials, in concert with professional judges, to hand down verdicts.

According to the Act, criminal cases warranting a prison term of at least 10 years, or premeditated crimes that result in death, are to be reviewed by a collegiate bench comprising three career judges and six citizen judges.